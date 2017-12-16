Forecast: quiet evening for northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - It’s a quiet night across northeastern Ohio. Temperatures in the upper 30s with a few lower 40s on the map this afternoon. All winter weather advisories have expired and we’re looking forward to a tame overnight into Sunday forecast.

We’ll get a respite from the cold this weekend into early next week. Even the risk of rain showers around as our temperatures will top in the low and mid 40’s at times. Enjoy that snow pack now, we could have a little melting going on in the week ahead.