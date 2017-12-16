Employee dies in industrial accident at plant in Canton

CANTON, Ohio – Canton police have confirmed to Fox 8 that an employee at the Fresh Mark plant was killed Saturday in what they are terming an “industrial accident.”

Sergeant T. Robers of the Canton police department says that the call came in at 5:07 p.m. to the facility on Harmont Avenue. A male employee died in the accident.

No further information was available right away, as detectives and the county coroner were still on the scene.

According to its website, Fresh Mark, Inc., has been producing American-made bacon, ham, hot dogs and deli meats for nearly 100 years. It serves grocery stores, restaurants, and food service companies in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Massillon.

This is a developing story. Fox 8 will have more details as they become available.