Cleveland police looking for missing 2-year-old boy last seen with his mother

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are looking for a missing two-year-old boy.

They say Isaac E. Richardson was last seen with his mother, Alicia Zion.

Charles Richardson, Isaac’s father, was granted temporary emergency custody. Attempts to locate the mother and child have been unsuccessful.

Isaac was wearing a grey jacket, grey jogging pants and grey Jordan shoes.

Zion drives a white 2005 Yukon Denali. If you see them, you’re asked to please call the Fourth District Detective Bureau or 216-621-1234. ​