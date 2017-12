CLEVELAND – Cleveland police are investigating the homicide of an elderly woman Saturday afternoon.

Police were called shortly after 3 p.m. to a residence on Vineyard Avenue. There they found the body of an 80-year-old woman. They say that she died of “suspected violence.”

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has been called to the scene.

