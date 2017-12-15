Weather: More snow on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The next clipper system approaches late today into Saturday with small snow accumulations.

Check out your hour-by-hour forecast:

We’ll get a respite from the cold this weekend into early next week.

One the techniques we use in long range forecasting is examining the pattern over the northern Pacific Ocean. Back on December 4th, this pattern was picking up on frequent fronts/snows across the mid-west for the 2 weeks leading up to Christmas weekend.

It showed a rain/snow system around the 22nd/23rd. Chances of a white Christmas are still high although some breaks in the cold possible.

Here is your 8-day forecast: