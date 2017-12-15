Watch this 16-year-old’s absolute joy after getting accepted to Harvard

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. – A 16-year-old Louisiana high school student is going to Harvard, and by the time he gets there many of his classmates will have seen the viral video of him reacting to news of his acceptance.
To say that Ayrton Little, from Breaux Bridge, celebrated with his classmates when he got the news of the Ivy League acceptance would be an understatement. You’ll have to watch the video above to understand what we mean.
Little is a student at TM Landry College Prep in Breaux Bridge, and according to KATC in Lafayette, Little’s brother was accepted to Stanford University earlier this month.
Little retweeted his brother’s video of the family exploding in happiness, chanting “Two for two!”
Little also retweeted a future Yale student’s acceptance video Thursday, saying, “Y’all thought it was just me??”
Here are some of the other ecstatic high school students who will likely be the talk of their families this holiday season: