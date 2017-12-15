× Show Info: December 15, 2017

Dr. Marc

Is your favorite caffeinated beverage causing health problems? Plus, it’s the most wonderful time of the year, right? But how do we eliminate holiday stress? Dr. Marc Gillinov shared his insight today!

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/

The Cleveland Flea Holiday Market

Natalie was LIVE at the Flea Market this morning! It’s the last one of the year, so make sure you check it out!

Dec 15th – 17th

Friday 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

3333 Lorain Avenue, Ohio City

http://www.articlesofwestlake.com

http://www.cuyahogacollective.com/

BayLobsters Café & Fish Market

Mix up the menu at this year’s holiday parties and feature seafood!

3423 Cleveland Rd.

Wooster, OH 44691

330-601-1200

www.baylobsterswooster.com

Samosky’s Home Bakery

If you have a taste for old-fashioned, handmade pastries this holiday season, we’ve got just the

6379 Pearl Rd

Parma Heights, Ohio

(440) 845-3377

Grandpa’s Cheesebarn

Making the perfect cheese ball means working with the best ingredients! Mistie Ankenman showed us how!

https://grandpascheesebarn.com/

Oliver & Henry’s

When shopping for the holidays, don’t forget your furry friends! For the latest dog toys and treats, this is the place!

29225 Center Ridge Road

Westlake, OH 44145

440-892-3647

Crocker Park

228 Market Street

Westlake, OH 44145

440-641-1700

http://www.oliverandhenrys.com/

Poppin Around

This is a snack that is perfect for the holidays! With over 30 flavors, you’re sure to find something for everyone!

5491 Liberty Ave,

Vermilion, Ohio 44089

https://poppinaround.co/

Lehman’s Deli

Hot and cold sandwiches prepared to order and that’s just the start of what you’ll find here!

https://www.lehmansdeli.com