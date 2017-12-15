Portage APL seizes dogs left out in cold

RAVENNA, Ohio– The Portage Animal Protective League is busy this time of year investigating reports of animal neglect.

This week, it removed three dogs left outside without appropriate shelter and water.

“After letting an hour pass to see if the owner would do the right thing and take them inside or provide them with shelter like we requested, our Humane Officer seized the dogs. Animals can die in this weather,” the APL said in a Facebook post.

These animals spent their first night indoors, where they were fed and wrapped in blankets. They are not yet available for adoption.

“Our Humane Officer receives many calls regarding animals left outside. Some are legitimate reports, and others are not. But that’s why we are here, to investigate and see if there are violations of the law and protect the animals involved.”

