Police department welcomes pit bull K9 officer, hoping to change perception of breed

STAFFORD, Kansas — Police at a department in Kansas have a new detective — and plans to change the perception of its breed.

Stafford Police Department posted about their new detective, K9 Officer Kano, last month.

The Witchita Eagle reports that Kano completed his first drug bust Monday.

The dog trained with an organization that rescues pit bulls and then prepares them for police work. The foundation works to secure equal treatment and opportunities for pit bulls.

“Anyone who watches him (Kano) work can and will see the drive this dog has, not only that but how incredible these dogs are,” the Stafford Police Department posted on Facebook.

Kano’s handler, Officer Mason Paden, said he knows there is apprehension about Kano’s presence on the police force, but he added that the breed is “misunderstood.”

“Kano and I plan to get out there and help try to change the bad name that so many have given the pit bull,” he said. “Kano has a strict set of rules when at home and at work. Kano knows when he comes out it’s time to go to work.”

Read more here.