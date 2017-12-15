Plan released for dividing money to Vegas shooting victims

A memorial for the victims of Sunday's shooting is seen along the Las Vegas Strip on October 4, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The makeshift memorial made with candles, flowers and mementos was created after a lone gunman opened fire on the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival killing at least 59 people and injuring more than 500. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS — The plan that will be used to divide donations to victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting includes a provision to assist those who sought medical attention but weren’t hospitalized.
The committee overseeing the distribution of more than $22 million released the final plan Friday. It was revised in response to requests that money also go to victims who didn’t require a hospital stay.
The protocol calls for donations to be distributed to the relatives of those killed, to individuals who were hospitalized and to those who received medical care on an emergency or outpatient basis on or before Oct. 10.
A high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and injured hundreds more on Oct. 1 after shattering the windows of his hotel suite and unleashing gunfire on a music festival below.
