Outpouring of support for nine Ohio children who lost mother to heroin overdose

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio– The Middletown Division of Police is thanking the community for their support after a family with nine children lost their mother to a heroin overdose.

Police Chief Rodney Muterspaw said officers and dispatchers were disturbed by the 911 call Wednesday night.

“Last night, we received a pretty bad call, that our dispatch took that a lady had died and when we responded, we found out she had nine kids, between the ages of 1 and 14. Losing their mother at this time of year is bad enough, but we found out there was two men with her at the time and after she was gone, on the ground, they took money from her,” Muterspaw said.

The men left and never came back. The father of the children, who police say works hard to provide for his family, was away at work.

“No matter how hard you think you are, when you deal with kids and these situations, you never get used to it,” the chief said.

Officers decided they needed to act. The police department posted on Facebook Thursday asking for help and the response was amazing.

Muterspaw said people donated toys, food and more than $15,000. A furniture contributed new beds for the children, and detectives bought the family a Christmas tree and helped them decorate.

“I just want to say to the people that down Middletown and Butler County, when bad things happen, you always step up. This is no different today,” Muterspaw said. “We want to truly say thank you.”

Officers are still searching for the two men who stole the woman’s money and left her to die.