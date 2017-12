CLEVELAND, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning house fire.

The fire was reported at 4:15 a.m. Friday at a home in the 1900 block of West 57th Street.

The home was originally reported to be vacant, but neighbors thought someone lived there.

One woman was taken from the scene of the fire to the hospital in serious condition.

West 57th Street was closed from Lorain Avenue to Bridge Avenue.

House fire in 1900 block of W57th. @ClevelandFire battling fire and frigid temperatures. W57th is blocked Lorain to Bridge. @fox8news @Ohio_pro_ffs @Cleveland_FFs pic.twitter.com/UKGkAIGyj3 — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) December 15, 2017