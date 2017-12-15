Mount Union Purple Raiders win 13th national championship

SALEM, Virginia — The Mount Union Purple Raiders won their 13th national championship, Friday night.

It was defensive almost the entire game.

Then, the Purple Raiders kicked a field goal before the half to take a 3-0 lead. They scored a touchdown in the 4th and their defense forced the safety, and they shut out the defending champion, Mary Hardin-Baylor in the Stagg Bowl in Virginia. Final score was 12-0.

It’s the Purple Raiders’ 13th national championship — the second in the last three years.