More winter weather on the way

The next clipper system approaches late today into Saturday with small snow accumulations. There will be a quick burst of snow for everyone this afternoon then switch over to lake effect tonight.

**There is a winter weather advisory for Ashtabula County until Saturday afternoon.**

The National Weather Service says a burst of snow this evening will bring 1-3 inches, followed by an additional 2-4 inches late tonight into Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations of 3-7 inches are expected.

We’ll get a respite from the cold this weekend into early next week.