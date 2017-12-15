Missing: Hydeia Blackmon Knowles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Hydeia Blackmon Knowles, 17, hasn't been seen since Nov. 27.

She is 5'9" tall and weighs 230 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes.

Hydeia was last seen on Westview Avenue on Cleveland's east side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Callahan with the Cleveland police at 216-623-5418.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**