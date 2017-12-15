Man survives driving off I-480 bridge embankment while trying to elude police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- It's not clear yet what a driver was thinking - but clearly, he wasn't thinking straight - when he decided to try and elude police by going down the steep embankment that separates the two spans of the I-480 Valley View Bridge.

Police say a sheriff's deputy was in pursuit of the man eastbound on 480 on Thursday night.

As they approached the bridge, the driver made a slight turn to the left, onto a grassy median.

He then drove straight off the end of the median, and down the embankment.

A photo shows the white car after it crashed near the bottom.

Authorities were able to rescue the man.

He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center and is in fair condition.

The driver has yet to be publicly identified. Why he was trying to elude authorities is also unclear.

He is likely to face a long list of charges, which could be filed next week.