LEGO ‘A Christmas Story’ House goes to product review stage

CLEVELAND– The LEGO “A Christmas Story” House is another step closer to becoming available in stores.

On Friday, the project reached its goal of 10,000 supporters on the LEGO Ideas website. It’s now moving onto the product review stage. A team of set designers and marketing representatives will evaluate the project, and decide if it will go into production.

Jason Middaugh, of Syracuse, New York, is the man behind the LEGO “A Christmas Story” House. He appeared on FOX 8 News in the Morning with his wife, Tina, and daughter, Jane, a few times to promote his creation.

“I wanted to thank the FOX 8 team for all of the support over this past year, and I really hope that this Cleveland landmark ultimately makes its merger with the world’s most iconic toy,” Middaugh said.

Middaugh transformed existing LEGO sets into the Parker family’s yellow Victorian home. There’s a leg lamp in the window, a turkey on the table and a radio in the living room, waiting for Ralphie to listen to the “Little Orphan Annie” radio show.

The set also include Ralphie in his “pink nightmare” bunny suit, Randy who can’t put his arms down and the Bumpus hounds.

The real “A Christmas Story” House is located on West 11th Street in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. It’s open for tours and overnight guests, and visitors can buy their very own leg lamp in the gift shop.

Middaugh donated a LEGO model of the house to the museum.

