I-Team: Video shows what it took for police to arrest theft suspect at gas station

ASHTABULA, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-Team obtained cell phone video that shows what it took for police to arrest a suspected thief.

The arrest happened Friday afternoon at a gas station in Ashtabula. Deputies were sent to the gas station after employees called the sheriff's office saying they thought the man had taken an item from the store.

Ashtabula County Sheriff Bill Johnson said the deputy tried to talk to the man but the suspect fled. The deputy followed him and tried to arrest him. The suspect refused to comply with the officer's orders and ran back to the gas station parking lot.

The deputy can be heard on the cell phone video ordering the man to get on the ground. The man refused and got in his car.

The deputy followed. The man was arrested after a brief pursuit.

Suspected drugs were found in the car, according to the sheriff.

Formal charges are expected to be filed Monday.