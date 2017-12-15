× Hillcrest police departments work to get opiate addicts into treatment faster

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio– Several area police department will launch a “Safe Passages Initiative” next week to get those addicted to opioids into treatment faster.

Those suffering from addiction can go to the Highland Heights, Lyndhurst, Richmond Heights, Mayfield Heights or Mayfield Village police department and receive expedited placement into an appropriate detox or treatment program.

It starts Dec. 19, and is available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Placement is expected to take less than 72 hours.

The police department said those seeking treatment can do so without fear of arrest.

The Suburban Police Anti-Crime Network, or SPAN, will oversee the “Safe Passages Initiative.” SPAN was created in 1972 when the departments created a partnership to share resources.