× Health department, gas company investigate odor in Canton

CANTON, Ohio– The Canton City Board of Health and Dominion Energy are investigating a mysterious odor in Canton.

The city’s air pollution control said it received several dozen calls about a smell on Friday. It’s been described as a animal like or a rotting meat smell.

A majority of the gas came from the northwest Canton area, as well as Massillon and Hartville.

Dominion Energy said it got more than 100 calls about a natural gas smell. Crews investigated, but could not find a smell or cause.