Firefighters thank ‘unidentified woman’ who helped elderly couple after car fire

GRAND RIVER, Ohio — A Facebook post by the Grand River Fire Department proves that “there are still good, caring people out there.”

According to the post, during the heavy snow Wednesday night, the fire department responded to a car fire on Route 44.

An elderly couple had been driving the car at the time.

Firefighters found that a Good Samaritan stopped and helped the couple into her car to sit.

When the fire was out, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office took the couple to the Grand River Village Hall to wait for a ride home.

It just so happened to be the village council’s Christmas party, the post says, so the couple, who were 90 and 88, got a hot meal and dessert.