FBI: Man gave demand note in robbery at KeyBank in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland FBI and the Cleveland Division of Police are investigating a robbery that happened at KeyBank on West 25th St. at just after 2 p.m. Friday.

The FBI said the suspect gave the teller a demand note that said, “give me your 20s, 50s and 100s and no one will get hurt.” He also said, “no GPS or dye.”

The suspect is described as approximately 5’10”-5’11”, possibly between 50-55 years of age, and average build.

He was last seen heading northbound on West 25th on foot.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland Division of Police Second District, or the Cleveland FBI. They can remain anonymous. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.