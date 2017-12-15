Creator of Chief Wahoo passes away at age 88

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio-- The man who created the original Chief Wahoo character for the Cleveland Indians passed away on Wednesday at Medina County hospice after a short illness. Walter Goldbach was 88 years old.

Goldbach, a longtime resident of Hinkley, leaves behind five children. He worked as a sign painter in Northeast Ohio for many years and served in the United States Army during the Korea War.

He was just a teenager when Cleveland Indians owner Bill Veeck came to his family's graphics business and requested a character drawing to represent the team. The logo was the grandfather to today's Chief Wahoo.

FOX 8 News spoke to Goldbach about his now-controversial creation in April. (Click the video player above to watch the story.)

"When I look at him, he's smiling, whether you are winning or losing," he said.

Goldbach will be laid to rest at Western Reserve Cemetery on Dec. 21.