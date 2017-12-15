× Carlos Santana signs with Phillies: reports

CLEVELAND– Carlos Santana agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, multiple sources reported on Friday. It was first reported by MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

The veteran first baseman and slugger turned down the Cleveland Indians’ qualifying offer last month.

Santana batted .259 with 23 homers and 79 RBIs last season with the AL Central champions. The 31-year-old has a career average of .249 with 174 home runs in eight seasons for Cleveland. He was a Gold Glove finalist this year.

In April, Santana wrote a letter to the city of Cleveland for the Indians website.

“Cleveland, for me, has been the best. It’s a place where people are always pushing forward and working hard, just like in the Dominican Republic, where I am from.”

At the time, he was still recovering from the Tribe’s loss to the Cubs in the World Series. He said he wasn’t thinking about free agency.

“What I am going to think about is going to work, being a good citizen and taking care of my loved ones. That’s who I am and what we do here in Cleveland.”

