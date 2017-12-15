Browns new GM on former regime: ‘They didn’t get real players’

The new general manager of the Cleveland Browns said he wanted to “reawake this sleeping giant” during his introductory press conference last Friday — and it looks like he really means it.

During an interview with WKNR’s Aaron Goldhammer on “The Really Big Show” yesterday, John Dorsey said, “My total objective going into the ’18 season is to win the AFC North.”

He called anything else “unacceptable.”

He also defended his decision not to fire head coach Hue Jackson who has a 1-29 record with the Browns.

“You got to get a guy like that players,” Dorsey told Goldhammer. “The guys who were here before, that system, they didn’t get real players.”

“I’m going to do my darnest to get Hue players,” Dorsey said.