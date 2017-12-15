Ashland County sheriff deputy helps save man’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Ohio -- Ashland County Sheriff Chief Deputy Carl Richert says the phone call he made Friday is one of the best he has made in his 38 years of law enforcement.

"Hi Brian, this is Carl Richert. I am the deputy who gave you CPR on Dec. 4 here in Ashland," Richert can be heard telling the person on the telephone.

Richert was speaking to Brian Keith of Norwalk. Keith had a heart issue about two weeks ago when he was doing paving work at a construction site.

"It was the last job of the year and we were getting ready to start another pass and everybody pointed over to Brian," said Charlie Riley, of Riley Contracting. "He then fell off the back of the paving machine; he passed out and turned blue."

Riley called 911.

"I was patrolling and heard the call come over the radio," Richert told FOX 8. "So I thought I know where the fire department is and I know where I am and I am a lot closer."

So Richert headed right to the scene.

"I could see he was down so I ran over and when I got there his face was blue and I started CPR," Richert said.

A few minutes later, EMS arrived and Keith was taken to the hospital.

Keith said he is doing much better and will be home for the holidays.

"I am so thankful for all the help," Keith said.

Richert said he has five prior lifesaving awards and is so happy he could help. He says he doesn't consider himself a hero.

"I am in law enforcement. I am here to help people," Richert said. "I guess I happened to be in the right place at the right time. I love this job so much that I am surprised I get paid. It doesn't seem like work."