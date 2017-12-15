Alliance barber retires after 72 years in the business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLIANCE, Ohio -- Part of downtown Alliance will never be the same; that's because a fixture of the community is calling it a career.

A retirement party was held Friday at Ernie Franko's Barber Shop on East Main Street.

Ernie is 90 years old and has been cutting hair for 72 years. The WWII veteran was hoping to keep cutting hair until he turned 98, but he has had some health problems.

Despite that, he has never lost his love of just sitting down and talking to his friends and neighbors, and that's what Ernie's daughter says has kept him going all of these years.

"He's a very social person. He has a need to be with the public and offer his words of wisdom, sometimes his Greek philosophy, but um, his basic love of people," said Debbie Maier.

Ernie is a survivor -- he has beat cancer five times and recovered from heart surgery a few years ago.

We wish him the very best in his retirement.