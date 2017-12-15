17-year-old Oak Harbor High School student killed in car crash

BAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Oak Harbor High School community is mourning the loss of one of its students who was killed in a car crash on Thursday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Ryliegh Myosky, 17, was driving a vehicle that was involved in a two-vehicle accident at just before 11 a.m.

The crash happened on the access road that leads into the Little Portage River Wildlife Area.

The access road entrance begins north of where Darr-Hopfinger Road and Mulcahy Road meet in Bay Township, Ottawa County.

The highway patrol says Myosky was driving a 2002 Ford Explorer. LaVone Silverwood, 16, also an Oak Harbor High School student, was a passenger in the front seat.

The second car, a 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo, was driven by Carl Sines, 16. He also attends Oak Harbor.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, both vehicles were traveling southbound, side by side on the Little Portage River Wildlife access road, which is a narrow roadway and was snow covered.

Sines’ car slid off the right side of the road; the car driven by Myosky traveled a few feet further, slid off the left side of the road into a creek and overturned.

Sines suffered minor injuries. Myosky and Silverwood both had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire crews and EMS. Myosky was pronounced dead at the scene. Silverwood suffered minor injuries.

The highway patrol said alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash; the accident remains under investigation.

The Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District, posted the following statement on its Facebook page:

Dear Benton-Carroll-Salem & Penta Career Center Community: It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you of the passing of Oak Harbor High School student Ryliegh Myosky. Ryliegh was 17 years old, and he was a committed student in the Landscape and Turfgrass Management Program at Penta Career Center. Ryliegh was involved in a car accident near the Portage Wildlife Area in Bay Township on Thursday afternoon. This is a loss that cannot be weighed. I know you all join me in offering our thoughts and prayers to Ryliegh’s family, including his sister Abigail, who is an 8th grader at Oak Harbor High School. LaVone Silverwood, also an Oak Harbor High School student who attends Penta, was in Ryliegh’s vehicle at the time of the accident. At approximately 4 PM on Thursday, the Ohio State Patrol reported that LaVone was life flighted to a hospital in Toledo and is doing ok. Another vehicle was involved in this situation according to OSP, which was driven by Carl Sines. Carl had only minor injuries. Carl is an Oak Harbor student who also attends Penta. Our school district is committed to supporting and caring for our students who are grieving the tragic loss of Ryliegh at both Penta Career Center and at Oak Harbor High School. This is a time for all of us to support those who are grieving, and a time for us to look out for the well being of everyone in the Rocket Family. I will keep you updated as we know more information. Sincerely,

Guy Parmigian

B-C-S Superintendent