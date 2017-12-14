Winter storm warning, weather advisories still in effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A winter storm warning is in effect for the following counties until 1 p.m. Thursday: Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Ashtabula Inland, Portage, Trumbull and Mahoning.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday for: Lorain, Medina, Summit, Richland, Ashland, Wayne and Stark counties.

Check out our hour-by-hour forecast:

There are hundreds of schools closed or delayed today.

**CHECK the school closings and delays list for updates**

**Follow weather alerts, here**

**Get the latest list of snow emergencies, parking bans**