Video shows trooper’s heroic actions to stop wrong-way driver on I-71

WILMINGTON, Ohio– An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper is being honored for his actions to stop a wrong-way driver.

Sgt. Robert Burd responded to Interstate 71 in Greene County on Oct. 7. Another trooper had already avoided one head-on collision by the time he arrived.

Burd flashed his spotlight at the truck in an attempt to get the driver to stop.

“Sergeant Burd, knowing the danger and potential consequences of allowing the vehicle to pass him, steered into the path of the wrong way vehicle and accelerated into it,” Lt. Stan Jordan told FOX 8 News.

According to the highway patrol, that didn’t stop the driver so Sgt. Burd hit the truck again and tried to force it into the median. But the driver accelerated again and continued in the wrong director.

The trooper chased down the suspect, who rammed into the cruiser. As the two vehicle became tangled together, they came to a stop. That’s when Burd got the driver out of his car.

The patrol learned the 79-year-old man from Jeffersonville has dementia. He was cited for reckless operation and the Bureau of Motor Vehicles was informed his license status needs to be reevaluated.

Sgt. Burd was awarded a certificate of recognition.

“Sergeat Burd knowingly places his physical well-being in jeopary to protect other drivers and Troopers on Interstate 71. Due to his heroic actions, no other persons were injured.”