Two Medina homes hit by bullets

MEDINA, Ohio– The Medina Police Department is asking for information after at least two homes were hit by bullets.

Officers were called to a house on North Huntington Street at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday. The resident heard something hitting the house and found a bullet projectile inside, police said.

While canvasing the area, officers met with a resident of Hillview Way. That’s when they discovered a small hole in the exterior of that home. There was a fired bullet inside as well.

No one was injured in either incident.

Medina police said they do not believe the homes were targeted.

Anyone who may have heard something or seen something is asked to call the Medina Police Department at 330-725-7777. If your house was also hit by gunshots, please call police.