Mother of missing 14-year-old girl arrested, charged with making false police report

BARBERTON, Ohio — The mother of a missing teen, who is believed to be with a wanted fugitive, was arrested Thursday morning.

Pete Elliott, United States Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio, told FOX 8, Helena Clay was taken into custody and charged with one count of making a false police report. Elliott says something the mother told police turned out not to be true. No other details were immediately released surrounding her arrest.

The 14-year-old, Annalys Clay, remains missing and is believed to be with be with Louis Jakab, 33, who is wanted on felony warrants out of eight different jurisdictions.

On Dec. 4, Helena Clay reported to the Akron Police Department that her daughter was missing. She also said Annalys was pregnant.

The teen and Jakab were last seen in a 2017 black Audi A3 with Ohio license plate HED-3844. The plates were previously reported stolen in Cleveland. Investigators believe they are together and have left the state of Ohio.

A reward is being offered for information which leads to the capture of Jakab, and the finding of Annalys.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. Tips can also be anonymously be texted by texting the keyword WANTED with the tip TIP411. Tips can also be sent by clicking here.

