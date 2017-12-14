Missing: Tiejohn Bryant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Tiejohn Bryant, 15, was last seen Dec. 4 on Fulton Avenue in Cleveland.

He is 5'4" tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black jogging pants, black shoes and a gray hoodie and was holding a blue and gray book bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Grabski at 216-623-5218.

