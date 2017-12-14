Get updates on school closings, delays

Man charged in murder of Salvation Army worker pleads not guilty

Posted 8:29 am, December 14, 2017, by , Updated at 08:45AM, December 14, 2017

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The man charged in the murder of a Salvation Army employee pleaded not guilty to several charges in court Thursday.

William Ted Jones, 27, is accused of shooting and killing Jared Plesec, 21, in the lobby of the Euclid Beach Villa Apartments Dec 2, 2017.

He was issued $5 million bond.

Jones has been indicted on roughly 35 charges including aggravated murder, felonious assault, attempted murder, burglary and criminal damaging.

Plesec was sharing scripture with the suspect just before Jones shot him in the head.

Jones is also accused of carrying out several carjackings before he was arrested.

