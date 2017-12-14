Making Amuse Bouche With Andre Bernier!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

1 package of frozen winter squash.

1 small shallot, chopped very fine

1 small container (8 oz.) chicken broth

Small tub of creme fraiche

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon hickory smoked salt (optional)

3 tablespoons real maple syrup

1 tablespoon ground coriander

Herbs de Provence

2-3 Granny Smith apples, sliced using apple slicer

La Methodé:

Thaw the winter squash in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Slowly add the entire container of chicken broth while stirring. Once blended, add two heaping tablespoons of creme fraiche and the maple syrup. Blend.

Add the chopped shallot, ground cloves, ground nutmeg, and hickory smoked salt. Stir and allow the mixture to simmer 10 minutes.

While this is happening, place 1/2 cup of creme fraiche in a separate bowl. Stir in 1 heaping tablespoon of ground coriander and set aside.

Pour about 2 ounces (1/4 cup) of the squash beverage into a decorative, shallow cup or glass. Place a dollop or two of the creme fraiche on top of the squash beverage ( DO NOT stir it! ). Sprinkle a decorative pinch of Herbs de Provence on top of the creme fraiche.

Place one of the apple slices into the mixture and serve.

Instruct diners to use the apple slice to gently fold the creme fraiche into the hot beverage before taking bites of the apple and drinking the amuse bouche beverage.

Bon appetite!