Fox Recipe Box: Candy Cane Sugar Cookies

CLEVELAND, Oh — Candy Cane Sugar Cookies look so festive that you might think they are hard to make.

Rachel Rozsa is the executive pastry chef at Lockkeepers and she showed Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how easy it is to create this this beautiful holiday cookie.

Click here to learn more about Lockkeepers restaurant.

Candy Cane Sugar Cookies

1 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1 cup powdered sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon peppermint extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon red food coloring

Cream together the butter and sugar in the bowl. Scrape down the sides of the bowl, then mix in the egg, vanilla, and peppermint. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Mix in the flour and salt.

Divide the dough and set one half aside. Add 1/2 teaspoon of red food coloring to the other half of the dough and work in the dye. Add more coloring until you reach a vibrant red color.

Shape both sugar cookie doughs into 1-inch thick circles, wrap in plastic. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 3 days. This will make it easier to roll out.

When ready to bake the cookies, preheat the oven to 375°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

Remove both pieces of dough from the fridge and unwrap. Pinch off walnut-sized pieces of dough and roll each into a thick rope about 6 inches long. Pinch the two ropes together at the top and gently twist them together. Transfer the twisted ropes to the baking sheet and gently “hook” the top to create a candy cane shape.

Repeat with the remaining dough. When you have completed shaping all the cookies chill again for 15min. This will help the cookies hold their shape during baking.

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the bottom edges and the tips of the cookies are just barely starting to turn golden.