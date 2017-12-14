Get updates on school closings, delays

Fox 8 Jukebox: Blue Lunch

Posted 9:46 am, December 14, 2017, by , Updated at 09:45AM, December 14, 2017

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Blue Lunch is an 8-piece band that has a huge repertoire of music. In addition to their own original songs they write and perform, the band specializes in jump blues, New Orleans R&B, swing, doo-wop and soul music.  Blue Lunch has released 8 CD's and has a special Christmas show planned. Click here for more information.