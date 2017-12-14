CLEVELAND, Oh -- Blue Lunch is an 8-piece band that has a huge repertoire of music. In addition to their own original songs they write and perform, the band specializes in jump blues, New Orleans R&B, swing, doo-wop and soul music. Blue Lunch has released 8 CD's and has a special Christmas show planned. Click here for more information.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Blue Lunch
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Mentor High School Cardinal Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Front Porch Lights
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: University of Akron Steel Drum Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: One Hit Wonders
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Joshua Surgeon
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Modern Gentlemen
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: North Ridgeville High School Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Solon High School Madrigals
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Avon Electric Orchestra
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Harvey Red Raider High School Marching Band
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Royal Ringers
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Geoffrey Golden
-
Northeast Ohio Blues Musicians come together to help fight opioid addiction