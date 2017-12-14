Get updates on school closings, delays

Flags lowered in honor of Newtown shooting victims

Posted 9:13 am, December 14, 2017, by , Updated at 09:16AM, December 14, 2017

HARTFORD, Conn.- Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will direct all U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of the children and educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

The flags will be lowered until sunset  Thursday. Today marks five years since Adam Lanza fatally shot 20 children and six educators at the Newtown school before turning the gun on himself.

The Democratic governor says all other flags— municipal, corporate or otherwise — also will be lowered Thursday.

