Family counts their blessings after devastating fire leaves them homeless

PARKMAN- A Geauga County family of 11 is homeless after a devastating fire swept through the house Wednesday night. Sarah Wojtasik said her family had just finished dinner. She went upstairs to get some batteries for her son’s favorite toy when things didn’t seem right.

“I walked up stairs and I smelled something funny. I started investigating about it and found there was a fire up in our attic," Sarah said. The flames moved quickly. Ripping through the upper floor of the Wojtasik’s home.

The roof collapsed and the family lost everything. But they are still counting their blessings, one person at a time. “There's the two great grandparents, Donna and Ken, my father-in-law and mother-in- law, Susan and Ted, then there's me and my husband and my husband and I have five kids together."

11 people lived in the large home on Church Road and State Route 422 and all of them are unharmed. The family says you can replace the Christmas presents and clothing and other things, but all of them are alive and happy to be together in this tough time.

“That's what I’m thanking God for now. We all got out of that house safe and we are 100 percent perfectly healthy and fine," Sarah said.

With the holidays, here the Wojtasiks had planned to have their annual family Christmas party this weekend. That's now been canceled, but there are still gifts coming.

Folks in Parkman have already sent the family clothes, shoes and other items that they need.

The schools, along with the fire department are also helping.

“You don't find this in this day and age with neighborhoods. This small community really takes care of each other," Jenn Matlack, Sarah’s sister-in-law said.

A GoFund Me page has been set up by other family members to help out the Wojtasiks.