Congratulations! J.R. Smith’s family is growing

CLEVELAND– J.R. Smith and his wife are expecting baby No. 4.

The Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday night in a way only Swish can.

Oh yea baby #4 We live!!! .We lit! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥(She Pregnant) 🤣🤣🔥🔥🔥🔥 — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 14, 2017

Shirley “Jewel” Smith gave birth to the couple’s third child in January. Little Dakota was five months early and weighed only 1 pound.

It took months before the Smiths could hold their baby girl and even more time until she was able to leave the hospital.

J.R. and Jewel have two older daughters, Demi and Peyton.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here