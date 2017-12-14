Cleveland issues snow emergency parking ban, several other bans in effect

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Most of Northeast Ohio is waking up to lots of snow this morning.

That includes in Cleveland, where there is a snow emergency parking ban. Stopping, standing and parking of vehicles is restricted and prohibited on city streets posted red and white signs until further notice.

Snow emergencies and parking bans are coming in for several other areas.

Level 1 Snow Emergency:

Sandusky County

Level 2 Snow Emergency:

Erie County

Snow Parking Bans:

— Brunswick: Ban in effect until further notice

— Canton Township: Ban will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday.

— Mentor-on-the-Lake: Parking ban in effect until further notice

–Newburgh Heights: until further notice

— Plain Township: The ban will remain in effect until Thursday at 8 p.m.

— Ravenna: A parking ban will stay in effect for all residential streets effective through 8 a.m. Friday. A downtown parking ban will be in effect from 5 p.m. today through 8 a.m. Thursday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the following counties until 1 p.m. Thursday: Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Ashtabula Inland, Portage, Trumbull and Mahoning.

A winter weather advisory is still in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday for: Lorain, Medina, Summit, Richland, Ashland, Wayne and Stark counties.

**Follow weather alerts, here**