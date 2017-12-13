Wig-wearing suspect robs Cleveland store at gunpoint

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help after a Sherwin Williams store was robbed at gunpoint.

It happened at the location on West 25th Street, in the Ohio City neighborhood, on Dec. 9.

Police said the suspect walked up to the counter, lifted his coat and flashed a revolver. The man said, “Money right here,” then shoved cash from the register into his pocket.

The suspect was wearing a large, black wig; a black and green coat; khaki pants; and brown work boots. He also had on red glasses.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218 or JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us