VIDEO: Jackknifed truck in Lake County; other accidents reported in Northeast Ohio

Be careful if you have to be out on the roads tonight. Our crews saw several accidents as they were out reporting.

FOX 8's Elizabeth Noreika, reporting from Lake County, saw a jackknifed truck on I-90 W near Vrooman Road.

Earlier Wednesday evening, conditions were bad enough that ODOT reduced the speed limit to 50 mph on I-90 between SR 44 and SR 528.

Suzanne Stratford reported on several crashes in Cuyahoga County. Watch her video, above, for more.

Elizabeth also reported poor visibility and slippery roads on 44 N.

In Summit County, ODOT said I-76 EB between SR 21 and Cleveland Massillon Road is closed due to a crash.

A winter storm warning and a winter weather advisory remain in effect until Thursday.

**Weather alert details**

**School closings and delays**