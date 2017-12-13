‘Tis the season: Heinen’s shows Kenny some delicious holiday recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ohio -- If you're a foodie, it is the most wonderful time of the year.

Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton spent the morning at Heinen's in Avon to learn how to make some delicious foods for any of your holiday gatherings.

*Scroll down for all of the recipes featured on Fox 8 News in the Morning

Purple Potato Bites with Horseradish Crème Fraiche & Caviar

Ingredients:

1 lb. purple potatoes, washed & unpeeled, cut into 1/2-inch rounds

2 tsp. Heinen’s Olive Oil

1 cup crème fraiche

1/4 cup fresh chives, chopped

2 tbsp. prepared horseradish

black pepper

salt

black hackelback caviar

Fresh dill

Instructions:

Heat oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Wash potatoes, do not peel them. Pat dry them and then cut them into thick rounds (with the skin on), around ½ inch each. Toss them with 2 teaspoons of olive oil and then arrange on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Bake for about 10-15 minutes or until fork tender. Once cool, remove peel. Mix the crème fraiche with the chives, horseradish, black pepper and salt. Cut potatoes in 1/4 inch thick slices cross-wise (if bigger), or lengthwise in half (if smaller). Top each potato slice with a dollop of crème fraiche, and add about 1/2 tsp. of the caviar on top. Garish with a spring of fresh dill, coarse black pepper and salt. Serve immediately.

Sweet Potato Bites with Maple-Cinnamon Crème & Pomegranate Arils

Ingredients:

3 medium sweet potatoes, washed & unpeeled, cut into 1/2-inch rounds

2 tsp. Heinen’s Olive Oil

8 oz. Heinen’s Cream Cheese, at room temperature

4 tbsp. Heinen’s Pure Maple Syrup

3/4 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Pomegranate Arils

Fresh Mint

Instructions:

Heat oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Wash sweet potatoes, do not peel them. Pat dry them and then cut them into thick rounds (with the skin on), around ½ inch each. Toss them with 2 teaspoons of olive oil and then arrange on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Bake for about 15-20 minutes or until fork tender. To make the maple-cinnamon cream cheese, beat cream cheese until smooth and creamy. Add maple syrup, cinnamon and vanilla extract, to the bowl and mix until everything is combined. Take out the roasted sweet potato rounds out of the oven and cool. Once potato is cooled, top with maple-cinnamon cream cheese and garnish with pomegranate seeds and a spring of fresh mint. Serve immediately.

Baked Citrus Olives

Ingredients:

3 cups Assorted Black and Green Olives (with pits)

1/4 cup Heinen’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Zest and juice of 2 tangerines

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 sprigs rosemary

1/2 tsp. crushed red peppers

Salt and Pepper to taste (optional)

Instructions:

Mix together, place in an oven proof dish. Bake at 400°F for 12-15 minutes. Serve warm or room temp.

Pine Cone Cheese Ball

Ingredients:

2 (8 oz.) pkgs. Heinen’s Cream Cheese, softened

4 oz. goat cheese, softened

3 tbsp. chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 tbsp. chopped fresh tarragon

1 tbsp. chopped fresh thyme

1 tsp. lemon zest

1/2 clove garlic, minced,

1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste

salt and ground black pepper to taste

1 cup whole almonds, or as needed

fresh rosemary sprigs

Instructions:

Stir cream cheese, goat cheese, parsley, tarragon, thyme, lemon zest, garlic, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl until smooth and well-mixed. Turn cheese mixture out onto a serving platter and form into a tapered oval shape to resemble a pine cone. Starting at the tapered end, press almonds into the cheese cone so that the tip of the almond is facing out and down, and cheese cone is completely covered with almonds and resembles a pine cone. Place rosemary sprigs at the top to resemble pine needles.

Beef Wellington

Ingredients:

3 lb. center-cut beef tenderloin

kosher salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

2 tbsp. canola oil

1 tbsp. Heinen’s Butter

2 cups Roasted Mushrooms, finely chopped (from Sides We Love)

6 oz. chicken or duck liver pâté, at room temperature

6 oz. prosciutto, thinly sliced, or ham

1 sheet puff pastry

1 egg, beaten

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Let the beef tenderloin come to room temperature. Season with kosher salt and pepper on all sides. Add canola oil to a large pan on high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the tenderloin. Without moving the tenderloin, cook until a dark brown crust forms, about 3 minutes. Repeat searing on all sides, including the tenderloin ends. Remove the tenderloin from the pan and transfer to a cutting board. To the same pan, add the butter and mushrooms and cook over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until all the liquid evaporates and the mushrooms become dry. Remove the mushrooms from the pan and let cool completely. When the mushroom mixture has cooled, place the pâté in a medium bowl and beat with a rubber spatula until smooth. Add the mushrooms and stir to combine. Taste and season with salt and pepper as needed. Place a large layer of overlapping sheets of plastic wrap on your work surface that is twice the length and width of the tenderloin. Lay overlapping strips of prosciutto on the plastic into an even square layer. Spread a layer of the mushroom mixture evenly over the top and sides of the beef tenderloin. Place the roast mushroom-side down on the prosciutto. Tightly and evenly wrap the tenderloin with the prosciutto, using the plastic wrap to wrap it even tighter and seal ends. Tie the ends of the plastic wrap together to hold the Wellington’s shape. Place in the refrigerator for 15 minutes. Place a new layer of plastic wrap on the work surface and lay a sheet of puff pastry over it. Unwrap the prosciutto-wrapped beef tenderloin onto the puff pastry, wrapping until the ends meet. Cut off any extra puff pastry, making sure there is no overlap. Wrap the puff pastry in plastic wrap, tying the ends together to form a log shape. Place in the refrigerator for 15 minutes. Place the beef Wellington on a greased, parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Brush the surface with the beaten egg. With a fork, score a decorative design onto the surface of the puff pastry. Sprinkle with kosher salt. Bake for 40 minutes or until the puff pastry is a dark golden brown and the internal temperature of the beef is 135°F for medium-rare. Let rest for 10 minutes before carving.

Mini Lobster Pot Pies

Ingredients:

4 tbsp. Heinen’s butter

3 shallots, chopped

3 stalks celery, chopped

2 tbsp. flour

1½ cups seafood stock

1/8 cup sherry

1/2 cup potatoes, peeled, diced and pre-cooked

1/2 cup frozen sweet corn kernels

2 cups cooked lobster meat, steamed and cut into chunks (in the Seafood Dept.)

2 tbsp. Heinen’s Heavy Whipping Cream

1/2 teaspoon salt

Pepper to taste

1 egg plus 1 tablespoon of water beaten together for egg wash

Two sheets puff pastry dough

Instructions:

In a medium sized skillet, melt butter over low heat and sauté the shallots and celery until tender. Season the vegetables with salt. Add the flour and stir until pasty. Gradually add the stock until a sauce begins to form. Add the sherry and cook for a few minutes. Add the potatoes, corn and lobster. Stir in the cream. Remove the filling from the heat to cool. Spray ramekins with cooking spray. Cut circles of dough to fit your ramekins, press gently into the pans and then add the filling to each mini pie shell. Top with a cut out of puff pastry dough, brush with egg wash and bake in the oven on 400°F for 20 minutes or until golden.

Bacon Wrapped Roasted Pears with Gorgonzola & Honey

Ingredients:

4 bosc pears, halved and cored

8 tbsp. Heinen’s Hand Selected Gorgonzola Cheese

8 pieces Heinen’s Maple-Cinnamon Bacon

Sea Salt

Heinen’s Honey

Rosemary

Instructions:

Line a baking sheet with foil. Halve and core the pears. Stuff each pear half with 1 tablespoon of gorgonzola. Then wrap each pear half with 1 slice bacon, and place on the foil-lined baking sheet. Place baking sheet in cold oven; bake at 375°F for 40 minutes or until bacon is crisp. Turn broiler to high and broil for 1 minute. Sprinkle a little sea salt over the pear halves, drizzle with honey and serve with fresh rosemary.

Bacon Wrapped Brussels Sprouts with Maple Dijon Glaze

Ingredients:

1 lb. fresh Brussels sprouts, stems trimmed

10-12 slices Heinen’s Sweet & Smoky Bacon

1½ tsp. Heinen’s Dijon Mustard

3 tbsp. Heinen’s Pure Maple Syrup

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F, rack in the middle. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and place an oven safe cooling rack on top of the foil. Depending on the size of your sprouts, cut your bacon in half or thirds. Wrap bacon snuggly around the sprout ensuring the ends overlap by 1/2". Lay the sprout bacon seam side down on the cooling rack in the pan. Place in the oven and roast for 15 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and gently turn over trying to keep your bacon still intact. Place the pan back in the oven and roast for another 15 minutes or until the bacon has crisped up (remember it will crisp even more as it rests) and the sprouts pierce easily with a knife. While the sprouts rest for a minute whisk together the Dijon mustard and syrup. Plate the sprouts and drizzle the maple Dijon glaze over top.

Holiday Salad with Citrus-Champagne Dressing

Salad

Ingredients:

5 oz. of salad greens

2 large navel oranges, peeled and cut into sections

4 oz. shelled, roasted and salted pistachios

4 oz. pomegranate arils, drained

2 oz. feta cheese, crumbled

Dressing

Ingredients:

5 tbsp. Heinen’s Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

4 tsp. Heinen’s Honey

3 1/2 tsp. Homemade Champagne Vinegar

1 tbsp. canola oil

1/2 tsp. Heinen’s Dijon Mustard

1/8 tsp. kosher salt

1/16 tsp. black pepper

Instructions:

Place salad dressing bowl in center platter. Place greens around the dressing bowl. Arrange oranges, pistachios, and pomegranate arils over top of greens. Sprinkle with feta. For dressing, whisk together orange juice, honey, champagne vinegar, canola oil, dijon mustard, salt, and pepper until the salt has dissolved and the dressing is emulsified.

Homemade Champagne Vinegar

Step 1: Pour leftover champagne to a canning jar. There is no particular set of measurements here. However much is left that has gone flat is how much you should put in the jar.

Step 2: Cover the jar with cheesecloth. Place one or two layers of cheesecloth stretched across the top of the jar.

Step 3: Let the jar sit in the cool, dark place for a 4-5 weeks. Check after the allotted time, taste test to see if the champagne has turned into vinegar. Your homemade vinegar will last for up to 6 months.

Champagne Cupcakes

Cupcakes:

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1½ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. salt

6 tbsp. unsalted butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 whole egg plus two egg whites

1/2 cup Champagne

1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

Frosting:

1¼ cups sugar

2 egg whites

1/3 cup Champagne

1/4 tsp. cream of tartar

1/8 tsp. salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

Gold sprinkles, for decorating

Cupcakes:

Heat oven to 375°F. Place 12 liners in a standard-size muffin pan. In a bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt. In a separate bowl, cream butter and sugar for 2 minutes with a hand mixer. Beat in egg and egg whites for 3 minutes, until pale yellow. Beat in flour mixture until just combined. Beat in Champagne and vanilla until blended. Pour batter evenly into liners (batter should come 3/4 of the way to the top of each liner). Bake at 375° for 18 to 20 minutes, until lightly browned and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove cupcakes from pan and cool completely on a wire rack.

Frosting:

Place sugar, egg whites, Champagne, cream of tartar and salt in the top of a double boiler. (Alternately, place in a bowl above a small pot filled with 2 inches of simmering water.) Make sure top pan or bowl does not touch the water. Beat with a hand mixer on HIGH for 7 to 9 minutes, until fluffy. Beat in vanilla. Transfer frosting to a piping bag fitted with a star tip. Pipe frosting on cooled cupcakes. Garnish with gold sprinkles.

Makes 12 cupcakes

Grapefruit & Sage Champagne Cocktail

For the simple syrup:

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

two bunches of fresh sage leaves

For the cocktails:

2 parts pink grapefruit juice

1 part sage simple syrup

1 dash Angostura bitters

top with 2 parts champagne

fresh sage leaves

Simmer water, sugar and sage until sugar is dissolved. Let cool. In a shaker mix ice, grapefruit juice, simple syrup and bitters. Shake then pour into champagne glass. Top with champagne.