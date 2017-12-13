× Tallmadge police: Burglary suspect bites, punches officer after attempted break-in

TALLMADGE, Ohio — Police arrested a burglary suspect who tried to break into a Tallmadge home Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a home on Maryann just after 6 a.m.

An officer then spotted the man, identified as 30-year-old Cody Clark of Wooster, who fled on foot.

Once the officer caught up to Clark, a struggle began, and according to police, the officer was bitten and punched while the suspect was trying to take his taser.

Police then arrested Clark and he now faces a number of charges, including aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained during his arrest, and will then be taken to the Summit County Jail.

The suspect also threw a loaded handgun during the chase, which was later found to be stolen from Wooster.