× Show Info: December 13, 2017

Cobblestone Holiday & Gifts

One of a kind ornaments and gifts you won’t find anywhere else!

686 Main Street

Vermilion, OH 44089

www.cobblestonewreaths.com

Kernels by Chrissie

Add a little “pop” to your holidays with tasty gifts from Kernels by Chrissie!

www.kernelsbychrissie.com

Penitentiary Glen Nature Center

Grab the kids and grandkids for a trip down memory lane this holiday season!

Saturday, November 18 through January 1, 2018 • noon to 5 pm

Exhibit closed Christmas Day.

Open until 1 pm Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

http://www.lakemetroparks.com

440-256-1404

Little Birdie Wine Nest

Our next guest brought along some of her favorite holiday gift ideas and some tips for entertaining too!

6060 Broadview road

Parma, OH 44134

216.785.9922

www.littlebirdiewinenest.com

Rustewelle and Barker

Consider this an excuse to shop! Unique holiday decor, repurposed and vintage items for your home!

1265 S Cleveland Massillon Road

Copley, Ohio 44321

330-323-6578

https://www.facebook.com/RustewelleandBarker/

Cork Tree Tavern

Earlier this year, wildfires devastated Napa and Sonoma Counties. Now you have a chance to support relief efforts with a spectacular Christmas Gala!

Napa & Sonoma Relief

Christmas Charity Gala

Saturday, December 16th 6pm

$100 Donation: 5 course meal, wine tastings & pairings

209 S. Main Street

Amherst OH 44001

www.corktreerestaurants.com

Champions of Magic

Here’s a great gift to give this holiday season! Tickets to the Champions of Magic!

December 27 – 30th

Conner Palace, Playhouse Square

www.PlayhouseSquare.org