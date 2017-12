CLEVELAND – The Houston Astros have agreed to a two-year contract with Cleveland Indians reliever Joe Smith, according to numerous reports.

Astros offered two years, $12 million to another reliever who's since off the board, and I expect Smith deal to be in that range. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) December 13, 2017

Smith split last season between the Blue Jays and Indians. The 11-year vet posted a 3.33 ERA in 59 games, striking out 71 and walking 10 in 54 innings. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) December 13, 2017

Source: Astros in agreement with free agent RHP Joe Smith, pending physical. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) December 13, 2017

Can confirm, Joe Smith's deal with the Astros is done, physical complete. Indians' bullpen shrinking by the minute. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) December 13, 2017

Smith pitched for the Tribe during the second half of the 2017 season after being traded from Toronto. He had pitched for the Tribe before his stint with the Blue Jays. He has also played for the Mets, the Los Angeles Angels and the Cubs.

