Report: Jose Canseco loses job after series of ‘harassment’ tweets

It looks like a series of tweets by former Oakland Athletics slugger Jose Canseco has cost him his job as a baseball analyst.

Canseco, 53, started his tweets by posting “What is going on with all these politicians molesting women I’ve been molested by several women and never complained.”

Several minutes later he tweeted “Well I mean I’ve been beaten by women taken advantage of by women and molested by women I never complain but it was kind of a turn-on.”

Followers immediately responded with things like “it’s time to put the phone down” and “Jose…… rethink this.”

He didn’t stop, however. His next tweet said “I see the difference I guess cuz I was a good-looking guy and these politicians look like a bag of boogers.”

His rant continued with a tweet that said, “These women complaining against sexual misconduct are just racist against ugly men.”

The A’s almost immediately issued a statement distancing themselves from Canseco’s tweets:

“We were disappointed to learn of Mr. Canseco’s statements. Mr. Canseco is not an employee of the Athletics and his statements do not reflect the values of our organization or those of our most trusted partners.” A statement from the Oakland A's. pic.twitter.com/TREZpby3nU — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) December 12, 2017 According to USA Today, NBC Sports California, where Canseco worked last season as a studio analyst, no longer has that job. “Jose Canseco is no longer an employee with NBC Sports California,” the release said, USA Today reported. “His agreement with us ended after the 2017 season. We certainly don’t agree with his comments, which do not reflect the values of our network or our team partner.” The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Canseco was expected to return to his job before the tweets.