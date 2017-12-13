More winter weather: Winter storm warning, advisory still in effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND– A winter storm warning is now in effect for the following counties until 1 p.m. Thursday: Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Ashtabula Inland, Portage, Trumbull and Mahoning.

The National Weather Service says heavy snow is occurring in areas. Plan on difficult travel conditions later tonight as snow redevelops. Additional snow accumulations of 6 inches are expected.

A winter weather advisory is still in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday for: Lorain, Medina, Summit, Richland, Ashland, Wayne and Stark counties.

**Check out Interactive Radar for snow moving through**

**CHECK the school closings and delays list for updates**

**Follow weather alerts, here**

There are some parking bans that have already been issued. Keep checking THIS LIST for updates.