Missing: Heaven Rivera

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Heaven Rivera, 16, was last seen Nov. 29 on Biddulph Avenue on the west side of Cleveland.

She is 5'7" tall, 180 pounds and was wearing a black coat, black pants, a white shirt and pink sandals. She also wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective VanBuren with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5118.

